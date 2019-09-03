CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — A magical ride in Belton has come to an end.

No. 12 UMHB lost to No. 22 Washington-St. Louis 63-46 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Div. III Women's Basketball Tournament at the Connor Center in Crestview Hills, Kentucky.

After being up 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, UMHB slumped in the second. The Bears outscored the Cru 15-5 in the quarter to take a seven-point lead into the locker room.

From there, Wash-U built their lead, out-scoring UMHB 24-10 in the third.

A 16-12 fourth-quarter advantage was no longer enough for the Cru.

Junior guard Alicia Blackwell led the way for UMHB with eight points. Juniors Hannah Holt and Kendall Rollins added seven apiece.

UMHB finished the season 27-4, totaling 50 wins in two seasons and making it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time. In 1998, their second-to-last season as an NAIA program, the Crusaders finished as national runner-up.

The Cru will lose Ashley Caldwell and Aubrie Elliott to graduation, both of whom played significant roles off the bench.

However, UMHB's starting five of Holt, Blackwell, Rollins—who're all juniors—sophomore guard Madison McCoy and freshman post Allaira Jones are expected to return for the 2019-20 season.