Holcomb to leave Reicher after school year

After a successful two-year stint at Bishop Reicher, Athletic Director Tyler Holcomb is leaving Waco's lone 11-man private school program.

WACO, Texas — After two years, Bishop Reicher Catholic High School will have a new head football coach.

Tyler Holcomb, head football coach and athletic director since 2019, confirmed to 6 Sports he was resigning his position Thursday. He will remain as AD through the end of the school year.

Holcomb told 6 Sports he is making the change to spend more time with his family as he and his wife are expecting their fourth child.

Holcomb guided the Cougars to the TAPPS Div. IV State Championship Game this season, finishing 6-5 and going 5-1 against Div. IV teams in 2020. He finished his tenure at 10-12.

Shortly after confirming the news, Holcomb tweeted a farewell statement to school parents.

Cougar Nation,

I appreciate the opportunity and wish you all nothing but the best moving forward. pic.twitter.com/Vb7A8A7K2p — Tyler Preston Holcomb (@Coach_Holcomb) February 11, 2021

"At this juncture in my life, I believe it is best for me to focus on my family and being called to pursue other dreams," the statement read in part.

Holcomb, a China Spring graduate, had a previous stint as an assistant at Reicher and a short stint as a head coach in Vermont.