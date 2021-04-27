Holland Hornets baseball wins on senior night

The Hornets beat Milano in their final home game, 9-1.

HOLLAND, Texas — Most seniors from 2020 dreamt of playing on senior night. The Holland Hornets seniors in 2021 got to live out that dream.

On Tuesday night, they took on Milano in what will be their final regular season home game of the season.

They got the scoring started early in the first inning when Jose Arzola grounded out to first but brought across a run.

Kyle Frei pitched excellent on the bump and singled home a run to help his effort in the third.