BELTON, Texas — Two UMHB basketball players were named to the All-Region team Monday.

For the women, junior guard Hannah Holt was named to the D3hoops.com All-South Region second team. Holt led the Cru in scoring 15.5 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds.

Holt shot 44 percent from the floor, including 33 percent from three-point distance. The Lumberton, Texas, native was American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Year, as she helped spark the Cru to a 27-4 finish in the Sweet 16 of UMHB's first NCAA Tournament.

On the men's side, sophomore guard Sam Moore, from Nixon, Texas, was named to D3hoops.com's All-South Region third team.

Moore led the Cru in scoring and rebounding at 19.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He shot 48 percent from the floor, including 40 percent from three.

The Crusaders finished 21-6, winning the ASC West with an 11-5 league record an making it to the semifinals of the ASC Tournament in its league-record 19th appearance.