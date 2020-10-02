BELTON, Texas — Three major landmarks were rolled into one win as UMHB got its second-straight win Saturday.

The Crusader women's basketball team beat Howard Payne 112-70 inside the Mayborn Campus Center to improve to 17-4 overall, 10-2 in American Southwest Conference play.

UMHB set its single-game scoring record in the NCAA era (since 2000) in the blowout, which was coach Mark Morefield's 100th win in his fifth season as a collegiate head coach. All of those have come at UMHB.

Senior guard Hannah Holt, with a season-high 28 points, became UMHB's NCAA-era career points leader, as well, totalling 1,319 in purple and gold.

The Cru are in second place in the ASC West Division, one game behind Hardin-Simmons. UMHB hits the road for its remaining four games, starting at East Texas Baptist on Thursday.

