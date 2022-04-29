Houston chooses Baylor's Pitre in 2nd round of 2022 NFL Draft

Jalen Pitre became the first Bear off the board Friday, as expected. He'll join the Houston Texans.

LAS VEGAS — The reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year won't go far to start his NFL career.

Friday, the Houston Texans selected Baylor safety Jalen Pitre in the second round with the 37th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

The Houston-area native graduated from Stafford High School in 2017 and immediately made an impact, starting eight of 12 games that fall as a true freshman.

He also started his final 23 games at Baylor in 2020 and 2021, tallying at least 0.5 tackles for loss in 13 of 14 games for the Bears during the Big 12 and Sugar Bowl championships as a Redshirt Senior.

Pitre totaled 196 tackles and four interceptions in his career, including 76 total tackles and two picks in 2021.