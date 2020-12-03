In light of concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), sports leagues across the country have made adjustments to how they're handling previously scheduled games.

Here is a rundown of how each league and organization has responded to this point:

NBA

The NBA has suspended its season indefinitely after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive for the virus.

MLB

MLB has suspended Spring Training and pushed back the start of the 2020 regular season at least two weeks. The 2020 regular season was scheduled to start on March 26.

NHL

The NHL has suspended its season indefinitely.

NFL

The NFL has canceled its annual owners meetings that had been scheduled for March 29-April 1 in Palm Beach, Florida, but has otherwise made no other changes to its schedule. The new league year is scheduled to begin on March 18.

NCAA

The NCAA has canceled the remainder of its winter and spring championships, including the men's and women's basketball tournaments and the College World Series.

NASCAR

NASCAR will run this weekend's event at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and next weekend's event at the Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans in attendance.

PGA

The PGA will continue forward with THE PLAYERS Championship without fans in attendance.

UFC

UFC will continue forward with its UFC on ESPN+ 28 event in Brasilia on Saturday behind closed doors.

WWE

WWE has moved Friday's episode of SmackDown in Detroit to its Performance Center in Orlando, with only essential personnel in attendance.

PBA

The 2020 PBA World Series of Bowling XI in Las Vegas is continuing forward as planned.

RELATED: Cavs players haven't experienced coronavirus symptoms & are not under quarantine; team reaches out to fans who attended Utah Jazz game

RELATED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issues order banning gatherings of more than 100 people