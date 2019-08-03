BELTON, Texas — If you drive to Belton, you'll find a school having its best women's basketball season this century.

Roughly 45 miles north, in Waco, another school is ranked No. 1 in the country headed to its conference tournament.

Danika Morefield was raised—and remains—around college basketball.

Her husband is fourth-year UMHB women's head coach Mark Morefield. Mark was formerly a men's assistant at Valparaiso and Baylor.

"My father-in-law Bill Brock has been a tremendous source," Mark said.

Danika's dad is Bill Brock, the longtime associate head women's basketball coach at Baylor.

"I think she's the one who needs to be questioned here," Brock said, laughing. "You know, she's raised in a coaching family and then she goes and marries a coach, what's up with that? She didn't learn very well."

Mark said he often discusses basketball with Brock, who made a similar transition, moving from an assistant in the men's game to a women's head coach in 1987.

So, does that mean dinner is filled with hoops talk?

"Oh, my wife and, obviously, my mother-in-law, they don't allow too much basketball discussion when we're at the dinner table," Mark said, with a grin.

But when needed, there's a phone conversation that can be had.

More often than not, Brock said he's just a sound board.

"He'll bounce things off me," Brock said.

Mark was quick to add the value of the relationship from a basketball perspective.

"You can just pick up the phone and say, 'Hey,'" Mark said. "Then, he'll draw on whenever he was at Grayson Junior College or the success they're having at Baylor and just get some his thoughts and ideas."

When Morefield took the UMHB job, Brock said there was a benefit off the basketball court. Mark and Danika's two young sons, Harrison and Ryan, get to see their dad plenty, and spend time growing up around the UMHB program.

That way, they can ride along with both the Cru and Lady Bears.

"These things only happen every so often," Mark said. "And it's not always consistent. I think it's exciting for our family to be able to enjoy it, to enjoy the ride and be a part of it."

Making sure it remains a family affair.

UMHB will play in the Sweet 16 on Friday against Washington University-St. Louis. Tipoff is at 4 p.m. central.

The Lady Bears will open the Big 12 women's tournament against the winner of Texas Tech and Oklahoma on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.