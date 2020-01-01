NEW ORLEANS — When the season started, the Baylor Bears needed a second option at receiver behind Denzel Mims. They found it in star sophomore Tyquan Thornton.

Thornton exploded into the Baylor picture against Iowa State in this year's Big 12 opener. Since then, he's given every team the Bears have faced fits as Thornton is the Bears' second-leading receiver.

“I wouldn't necessarily say something clicked, it was just like, we were looking for another receiver because they started double-teaming Denzel. So it was like, hey man, someone's got to step up," Thornton said.

One of the fastest receivers in the Big 12 conference came out of nowhere. Thornton suited up in green and gold from Miami, Florida, burst onto the scene against Iowa State when Thornton led all receivers with 141 yards.

“That was my time to showcase my talents, I guess. So, I just showed what I can do,” Thornton said.

“When you first look at Tyquan, you see his game was stops and goes,” Mims said. “He wanted to run by everyone."

Thornton credits most of his development to Mims who is a senior and NFL prospect. Mims is the only receiver on this Baylor squad with the duo combining for almost 1,700.“I had to tell him, like, you've got to mix it up because there's going to be teams that are going to play deep,” Mims said. “There's going to be teams that want to get in your face and want to bump and run. So, what you've got to do is you've got to learn the whole route tree."

Thornton and the Bears hope to run the right routes to the Sugar Bowl trophy on New Year's Day.

In Big 12 games, Thornton averages 65 receiving yards per game. Running back John Lovett said the offense is excited to have him back for two more years.

