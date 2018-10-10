WACO, Texas– Baylor senior wide receiver Jalen Hurd was added to the 2018 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, it was announced Wednesday morning.

The honor is presented annually by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation to the season's outstanding college football receiver regardless of position. Hurd joins teammate Denzel Mims on the watch list.

Hurd leads the Bears and all Big 12 receivers with 42 receptions, good for 11thnationally. His 550 receiving yards rank fourth in the Big 12 and he has hauled in three touchdowns and tacked on two more rushing.

The Hendersonville, Tenn., native has had three games with 100+ receiving yards, including the last two as he finished with 108 at Oklahoma and 135 vs. Kansas State. He also set a career-high 11 total receptions vs. Kansas State. Against Oklahoma he had one receiving touchdown and one rushing touchdown for the third time in his career and first time since October 31, 2015 at Kentucky. His first career 100+ yard receiving game set a career high with 136 at UTSA.

The Tennessee transfer ranks highly on many active career leaders lists, including ninth among active FBS players with 3,792 all-purpose yards in his career. He also ranks fifth with 608 career rushing attempts, 14thwith 2,737 rushing yards and 24thwith 22 rushing TDS. His 31 career touchdowns rank 11thamong all active players in FBS.

The Bears have had one Biletnikoff Award recipient in school history, with Corey Coleman winning the honor in 2015.

Senior punter/kicker Drew Galitz was also recently added to a watch list, as he was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list.

Hurd and the Bears head to No. 9-ranked Texas this week with a 2:30 p.m. CT kick on ESPN.

