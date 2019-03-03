ST. GEORGE, Utah —

After No. 24 Baylor (10-8) went 1-1 Friday in the first day of the Red Desert Classic in St. George, Utah, the remaining games have been canceled due to rain and unplayable field conditions. The games will not be made up.

Baylor’s scheduled contests against Utah Valley and CSU Bakersfield were planned to start two hours later on Saturday before being pushed to Sunday. Those games were later canceled.

The Lady Bears return to Waco Sunday night and will play their next game at 6 p.m. (CT) Wednesday at Texas State.