IOLA, Texas — The Iola volleyball team is bringing a state championship back to the Brazos Valley.
The Lady Bulldogs knocked off Crawford in the Class 2A state title game on Saturday afternoon 3 sets to 1.
This was a rematch from the 2017 state title game, where Iola lost to Crawford.
It was a different story this time though as the Lady Bulldogs are back on top of Class 2A for the first time since winning back to back titles in 2015 and 2016.
Iola volleyball wins the Class 2A State Championship
