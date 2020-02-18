COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Jack Alvarez has told 6 Sports Director Nick Canizales that he will not be back at Copperas Cove next season.

Alvarez is set to become the head football coach/athletic director at Cuero High School, pending board approval on Thursday.

In two seasons, Alvarez had an overall record of 10-11. He led the Bulldawgs to the 2018 Class 6A Bi-District round in his first season at the helm.

