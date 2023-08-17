Exclusive: Harden, ahead of Houston charity weekend, believes 76ers relationship is beyond repair

James Harden told KHOU 11's Jason Bristol he thinks its too late to fix his relationship with the 76ers.

HOUSTON — Is it too late to repair James Harden's relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers? That's what KHOU 11's Jason Bristol asked him Thursday night.

"I think so," Harden replied.

Harden was in Houston for another of his JH-Town charity weekend event, which includes public events on Saturday and Sunday.

The former Rocket and ten-time All-Star guard recently called team President Daryl Morey a liar at a promotional event in China. Harden’s comments came almost seven weeks after he picked up his $35.6 million option with the 76ers for this season and then promptly said he wanted to be dealt.

Bristol also asked Harden in an exclusive interview if he still has an open line of communication with the 76ers and how much patience does he need to have to let the situation play out.

"I've been patient all summer," said Harden, who was practicing softball at Yates High School. "For me, it's just focus on what I can control and getting ready for this season."

If Philadelphia does trade him, Harden will be on his fourth team in four seasons.

Harden's events in Houston include a celebrity softball game on Saturday at Rice's Reckling Park and a kids' carnival earlier that day at Yates. Tickets for the softball game are available on his Instagram page.

Harden is also providing children in need backpacks, shoes and scholarships. He also claims to be feeding more than 4000 families.

He promised he would never forget about Houston after he left the Rockets in January 2021.

So far, he's kept his word.

"It's a place...that has a special place in my heart. And I'm connected to it," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

