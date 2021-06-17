Baylor basketball's Jared Butler named Big 12 Male Spokesperson of the Year

The award annually recognizes two student athletes who displayed an extraordinary degree of sportsmanship, community service and academic achievement.

Baylor Basketball's Jared Butler has been named the 2021 Big 12 Male Spokesperson of the year, the conferenced announced Thursday. The female honoree is by Texas rowing student athlete Alexandra Watson.

The award is given to a male and female student athlete that displayed an extraordinary degree of sportsmanship, community service and academic achievement.

Butler is the seventh Baylor student athlete to receive this honor, that began in 2000-01. It began with WBB’s Jessika Stratton (2004), MBB’s Mamadou Diene (2008), WBB’s Melissa Jones (2011), FB’s Robert Griffin III (2012), SB’s Whitney Canion (2014) and WBB’s Lauren Cox (2019).

This is one of many honors Butler has received this season. He was named the 2021 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year and is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 selection. He graduated from Baylor in May with a BBA in management.

Butler was equally as successful on the basketball court. He was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player after leading the Bears to the first National Championship in program history. He became Baylor's first consensus First-Team All-American and was named the Associated Press Big 12 Player of the Year and USBWA District VII Player of the Year.