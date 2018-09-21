Arlington, Texas — The Texas Rangers today announced that the club has dismissed manager Jeff Banister.

Bench coach Don Wakamatsu has been named as the team’s interim manager effective with tonight’s game against the Seattle Mariners and continuing through the remainder of the 2018 season.

“I informed Jeff Banister of our decision earlier today,” said Rangers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels. “I want to thank Jeff for his dedication and efforts with the Texas Rangers over the last four years. This organization is very appreciative of what he has contributed to the club on the field and in the community.

“This was not an easy decision and comes after a long period of evaluation. However, we feel that a change in the leadership of our Major League club is necessary as we move forward. Once this conclusion was reached, I felt it was appropriate to make the move now. On behalf of the entire organization, I wish Jeff and his family the best.”

Banister has a record of 325-313 since being appointed as the 18 th full-time manager in club history on October 16, 2014.

Wakamatsu rejoined the Rangers on November 6, 2017 after four seasons as the bench coach in Kansas City. He previously served on Texas’ Major League coaching staff as bench coach (2003-06) and third base coach (2007).

The 55-year-old Wakamatsu managed Seattle from the start of 2009 until August 9, 2010 with a 127-147 overall record. He also has been a big league coach with Oakland (2008) and Toronto (2011-12).

STATEMENT FROM JEFF BANISTER

“I want to thank Rangers ownership and Jon Daniels for giving me this opportunity. We had some great times here, but it doesn’t last forever. I also want to thank the coaches, field staff, and especially the players who made it an honor for me to wear the Rangers uniform. And to the fans, I can’t tell you how much I have appreciated your support and kind words over the last four years. I certainly regret that we were not able to make a deeper playoff run for you in 2015 and 2016.

“Certainly I am disappointed that I was not able to finish the job. But this has been the experience of a lifetime. Thank you”

