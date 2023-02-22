Jerome Tang won't forget his roots as he beats his former team

The former Baylor assistant promised that Bears would struggle two times a year when facing Kansas State.

WACO, Texas — 2-0.

That's the record that Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang gets to claim over his former bosses' head.

The Wildcats defeated Baylor 75-65 for a season sweep on Tuesday night.

Tang was an assistant under Scott Drew for 19 seasons at Baylor, helping bring a national championship back to Waco and rebuild a program from nothing to perennial contender.

For so many years in Drew's shadow, Tang has now emerged as the best first-year head coach in college basketball. His goal of coaching a program that supports his team has been realized.

"Its every coach's dream to be able to like compete in that kind of environment and watch your guys be energized by the crowd," Tang said following the second win over Baylor. "I'm just so proud of them man."

The Drew loyalist has his team ranked 14th, seated in third place in the Big 12, and he's likely the frontrunner for the National Coach of the Year, according to one guy who gets a vote.

"Coach Tang should be National Coach of the Year, period," Scott Drew said. "They had two players, he filled the roster, they picked near the bottom. He has my vote and that's not because he's my brother, he's earned it."

When he was introduced in Manhattan, Tang vowed he and his brother would never drift apart.

He also promised one other thing to Wildcat fans.

"When like coaches leave programs, people leave and take other jobs, there's this deep divide that takes place, and it severs ties," he said. "That's not gonna happen, except for 2-3 nights a year, when its gonna be real, real tough on them."

Tang has delivered that promise and more in the Little Apple.