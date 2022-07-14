Joey McGuire center of Big 12 media buzz

The former Baylor assistant made his Big 12 Media Days debut as the head coach of Texas Tech

ARLINGTON, Texas — There was a familiar face at Big 12 Media Days :

Joey McGuire.

The former Baylor assistant was hired at Texas Tech in November and made his Big 12 Media Days debut on Thursday.

McGuire's charisma had everyone talking.

“That energy he had is contagious," Dave Aranda said.

The buzz that he has exudes him, but what makes his players love him. He and the Texas Tech players who spoke at the event were non-stop with jokes and fun.

He left Baylor in the midst of a Big 12 Championship run, something tough for any coach to do.

“He saw something special at Texas Tech which there is, we just needed the right person to run it and I think he’s the right person," Tech junior Tyree Wilson said.

His former guys have no ill will towards him despite the mid-season departure.

“Really proud of the things he’s gonna on to do and really happy for him and his family," Dillon Doyle said.

His enthusiasm for this job is evident when he speaks.

"I can get teared up now," McGuire said. "I feel we fit each other, university and program, our family and what we believed in. It was incredible, I'll never forget it, and build off of it everyday."

When he came onto campus, many players immediately noticed that love and energy. It hasn't gone away.

“When I met him at the press conference, I was like I hope this dude is not just excited because he’s getting a job, but then two weeks go on and I’m like 'oh this is real,'" junior Dadrion Taylor-Demerson said.

McGuire is excited to be in Lubbock, but he didn't forget to remind the media of his gratefulness for his old team.

“I can’t thank that fan base and university enough," he said. "I mean what better coaches to work for than Matt Rhule and Dave Aranda.”

When the Bears and Red Raiders play in October, he doesn't want to get caught up in the hype.

“It's gonna be interesting to look across because I have great friends across and recruited a lot of those players, but what are we gonna do and how are we gonna play is what it’s all about.”