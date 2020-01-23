WACO, Texas — Joey McGuire has decided to remain at Baylor, sources confirm to Niki Lattarulo.

McGuire contacted the team today, informing them that he would be staying with the Bears. He will enter his fourth season on the Baylor coaching staff.

After spending two seasons as tight ends coach from 2017-18, McGuire was promoted to associate head coach and defensive ends coach for the 2019 season under then-head coach Matt Rhule.

McGuire came to Baylor after an incredible run as head coach at Cedar Hill High School. He led the Longhorns to three state championships in 14 seasons, including back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014.