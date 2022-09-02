x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Join 6 Sports for a Super Bowl watch-along live show

Join Kurtis Quillin, Niki Lattarulo and the 6 News crew to watch and react to Super Bowl LVI and the commercials on Sunday.

TEMPLE, Texas — Watch Super Bowl LVI alongside the 6 News crew as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams go for glory.

Join Sports Director Kurtis Quillin, weekend Sports Anchor Niki Lattarulo and the 6 News Crew live during the game on KCENTV.com, the 6 News mobile app, Facebook and YouTube during the big game.

While watching the game on 6 News, open any of our digital platforms to hear the crew react to the game and of course the commercials and halftime show.

The fun will get started shortly before kickoff, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Related Articles

In Other News

Be careful of those social media posts during the Olympics