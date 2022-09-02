Join 6 Sports for a Super Bowl watch-along live show

TEMPLE, Texas — Watch Super Bowl LVI alongside the 6 News crew as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams go for glory.
Join Sports Director Kurtis Quillin, weekend Sports Anchor Niki Lattarulo and the 6 News Crew live during the game on KCENTV.com, the 6 News mobile app, Facebook and YouTube during the big game.
While watching the game on 6 News, open any of our digital platforms to hear the crew react to the game and of course the commercials and halftime show.
The fun will get started shortly before kickoff, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.