Join 6 Sports for Regional Final Coverage

Week 15 of the Texas High School Football season is massive for everyone and the 6 Sports crew is taking your questions Friday.

TEMPLE, Texas — Week 15 of the Texas high school football season is upon us as we now wrap up the longest regular season in TXHSFB history.

6 Sports will have complete coverage of the week in high school football Friday, including Week 11 of the 5A/6A regular season and the regional final round of the 1A-4A playoffs.

Sports Director Kurtis Quillin will anchor from the Temple studio while Niki Lattarulo will be live from China Spring-Carthage for the 4A Div. II Region III crown in Midlothian, where the Cougars look to make it to the semifinals for the first time since 2016 and avenge that 2016 semifinal loss to Carthage.

After 6 News at 10, viewers can join Kurtis and Niki on the KCEN-TV Facebook page, where they'll talk Big Picture about high school football in our area and take your questions about your favorite team, your favorite team's rival or even a team you're just curious about. Just ask your questions in the comments below the live stream.

Join the 6 Sports team until 10:45 Friday night as we catch you up on everything high school football.