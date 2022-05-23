Jonesboro boy's golf team snaps school's 147-year team state title drought

Jonesboro ISD had won individual state titles before, but no team had ever claimed one.

JONESBORO, Texas — In its 147-year history, Jonesboro had never claimed a team state championship in any sport.

The boy's golf team finally snapped that drought, winning the 1A State Title at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle, Texas.

"It’s kind of surprising, that we would be the first one to do it," head coach Billy Massingill said.

Massingill has only coached the team for a handful of years, but he attended Jonesboro and has lived there for decades.

Five golfers make up the team: Jeffrey Morse, Logan Necessary, Michael Kaibas, Hunter Thompson, and Costin Allison.

The team didn't just win the title, but they dominated their competition. They won by 40 strokes, blowing their opponents off the course.

"Feels pretty great that we got to beat everyone else, basketball, track, and football couldn’t do, so you know, we did it," senior Hunter Thompson said.

Their coach, Massingill, and their superintendent, Matt Dossey, have preached staying even-keel and not allowing the lows to get to low or the highs to get too high. Dossey says he uses a "quick-sand" metaphor of not panicking. He says winning this is a source of pride for the community.

"You know I think probably five, six years ago, someone said you'll win a state championship in golf before football, there would have been a lot of people laughing at you," he said. "But these guys have been together three, four years now and they've dedicated themselves to being the very best they can be."

Senior Jeffrey Morse also took home individual honors, placing first in the tournament with an aggregate score of 153, two strokes better than the runner-up.

“I was just walking up to 18 going I didn’t shoot as good, I don’t think I got it," he said. "I was the last one to finish and I saw the scores and I realized I did it.”

For a town that is so proud of it's school, being etched into the history books is special for this group of friends.

“It’s a surreal feeling to know that we made Jonesboro history," Michael Kaibas said.