Waco, TX – June 1, 2018. Waco ISD has named Juan Lopez as head boys’ varsity soccer coach at Waco High School. Juan formerly served as the boys’ varsity assistant last season. Juan’s prior coaching experience includes recreational and competitive leagues as well as a stint with Baylor’s Women’s Club Soccer Team. During his playing days, Juan was a team captain and four year starter at UMHB and won a state championship while at Reicher.

