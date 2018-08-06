WASHINGTON (WUSA9)-- June 7 could be the most memorable day in D.C. sports.

Forty years ago today the Washington Bullets went on to defeat the Seattle SuperSonics in Game 7 of the NBA Finals for their only championship in franchise history.

And now, the Washington Capitals have won their first championship, too.

40 years ago TODAY,..



June 7, 1978, the Washington Bullets defeated the Seattle Super Sonics in seven games to win the NBA Championship. #DCSports 🏀 pic.twitter.com/yRPunjUsLR — Chuck Douglas (@ChuckDouglas_) June 7, 2018

The Bullets Game 7 win was the first time a road team ever won Game 7 in the NBA Finals.

RELATED: Stanley Cup Game 5 Live Blog: Caps vs. Golden Knights

Not only will fans remember the Bullets winning the NBA championship in 1978 but also the Capitals for winning the Stanley Cup in 2018.

40 years to the exact day, the #Washington #Bullets won their only championship, how ironic would it be for the #ALLCAPS to get their first on the same night. Fingers crossed. #CapsKnights #StanleyCup — Marylandsportsblog (@MDsportsblog) June 7, 2018

Contact Ashley on Twitter @AshleyHasSpoken

© 2018 WUSA