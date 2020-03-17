HOUSTON — Houston Astros RHP Justin Verlander underwent a surgical procedure on his right groin Tuesday. Verlander is expected to be out for about six weeks.

Verlander’s first start in spring training was delayed until March 3 due to discomfort in his right groin. He ended up making two starts this spring, posting a 3.86 ERA in 4.2 innings of work with four strikeouts.

“Initially, the hope was that physical therapy would be the proper course of action,” Click said. “However, after a recent setback in his rehab, the medical staff recommended that a surgical procedure was necessary. The early prognosis is that Justin will be out for about six weeks.”

Since being acquired by Houston on July 31, 2017, Verlander has not missed a start, leading the Majors in both wins (46) and innings pitched (513.0) in that span. He is coming off a historic 2019 season that included his second Cy Young Award and third career no-hitter (Sept. 1 at TOR). In 34 starts in 2019, Verlander was 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA.

He also led the Majors in wins, innings pitched (223.0), opponents average (.172) and WHIP (0.80), with the latter two totals being among the best ever for a starting pitcher.

