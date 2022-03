The feat was the first in program history for the Bears.

WACO, Texas — On Tuesday, Prairie View A&M went 15 up, 15 down.

Baylor pitcher Kaci West threw the first perfect game in Baylor softball history as Baylor got a 9-0 run-rule win.

West struck out five in the first game of the doubleheader.

Baylor won the second game 3-2 to improve to 10-5 overall.