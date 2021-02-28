Kansas hands Baylor its first loss of the season

The No. 2 Bears win streak ended with a loss on the road in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kanas Jayhawks handed Baylor its first loss of the season at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

The Bears 18-game win streak came to an end as the No. 17 Jayhawks won the 71-58 final.

David McCormack led the Kansas offense finishing with a game high 20 points. The score was close through all 40 minutes of play but Baylor did not look like themselves on offense, Jared Butler went scoreless until 10 minutes into the first half, and finished with 5.

Kanas out preformed Baylor in almost all aspects of the game, the biggest deficit came on the boards 47-27. MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell were the only Bears to score in double figures with 18 and 13, respectively.

Baylor shot 6 of 25 from three, and 23 of 66 from the floor.

At the break Kansas led 33-30, ending the first half on a 7-0 run. David McCormack had a game high 14 points, and for the Bears Flo Thamba had a team high 9 points.

Baylor can clinch the regular season Big 12 title with a win at one of its next three games.