Week 2 Game of the Week: Mart at Marlin

The Mart Panthers will face off against the Marlin Bulldogs in our FNL Week 2 Game of the Week

MARLIN, Texas — We are entering Week 2 of the High School Football Season and a matchup between two talented 2A schools is brewing.

The Mart Panthers (2A - DI) and Marlin Bulldogs (2A -DII) will go head-to-head in our Week 2 Friday Night Lights Game of the Week.

Mart took care of Paris Chisum with a blowout 54-0 win in Week 1. The Bulldogs didn't fare as well, falling to Crockett, 48-31.

The Panthers have one goal in mind this season as they fell just short in the 2021 postseason: success. With Kevin Hoffman back, this team could surge through the regular season with ease and many wins.

The Bulldogs were one of the best stories in all of Central Texas in 2021. The team made it all the way to the state semi-final game, but failed to defeat Hawley. This year, they're looking to make another deep run in the postseason.

Legion Stadium will be the host for this matchup with kickoff slated for 7:30 pm. Dave Campbell's lists Mart as an 11-point favorite in the game.

Matt Lively will be live with head coach Ruben Torres at 6:20 pm on Friday and the winner will be presented with the FNL Game of the Week trophy at 10 p.m.

Then, Sports Director Kurtis Quillin will take the reigns of Friday Night Lights from the 6 News studio at 10:10 p.m with Nicole Shearin.

You can also stream the show on KCENTV.com, the 6 News mobile app, the KCEN News YouTube page and the 6+ app on Roku or Fire Stick.