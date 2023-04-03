Keyonte George named Big 12 Freshman of the Year

George is just 30 points away from breaking the Baylor freshman scoring record.

WACO, Texas — Baylor's Keyonte George was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year on Sunday, Mar. 4. He becomes the Bears first player to win the award since Quincy Miller in 2012.

In addition to Freshman of the Year, George was named to the Second Team, All-Freshman Team and All-Newcomer Team.

Baylor basketball released a press release which said:

"George, named the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year, is sixth in the conference in scoring (16.0), fifth in three-point field goals made (2.4) and sixth in free throw percentage (.794). George holds the program record for most 20-point games by a freshman (12), and his 16.0 points per game are the sixth-most among all freshmen in NCAA Division I. The Lewisville native is just 30 points away (479) from BU's freshman scoring record of 509 points held by Aaron Bruce. George is the seventh player in BU history to be named conference Freshman of the Year, joining Miller and Southwest Conference Freshmen of the Year Brian Skinner, Jerode Banks, Willie Sublett, Michael Williams and Terry Teagle."

In addition to George's award, Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer picked up All-Big 12 Honors.

Flagler was a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection, while Cryer made the Third.

The Big 12 awards were voted on by the league's head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players.

Baylor is back in action on Thursday when they face Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. The Bears fell to the Cyclones in the regular season finale last Saturday.