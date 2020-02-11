Kick time for Baylor game at Texas Tech announced

The Bears and Red Raiders played a double-overtime thriller in 2019. This year, the two teams will meet on the South Plains.

LUBBOCK, Texas — After a double-overtime thriller in 2019, Baylor and Texas Tech will return to the afternoon time slot. The Big 12 Conference announced Monday that this year's meeting between the Bears and Red Raiders will kick off at 3 p.m. November 14 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

Baylor edged Texas Tech in Waco in double-overtime after a controversial snap infraction penalty reversed what would have been a Baylor turnover in the first OT in 2019.

This year, the Bears will head to Lubbock after a date with No. 17 Iowa State in Ames. BU heads to Ames at 1-3 having lost three straight.

Baylor's two attempts at playing a non-conference game this season were both wiped out due to COVID-19.

Texas Tech is currently 2-4 overall, 1-4 in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders face TCU this week in Fort Worth.

This will be the first time these two programs have met in Lubbock since 2008, a 35-28 Tech win. From 2009-18, they met at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.