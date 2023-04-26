Killeen High alum to lead Harker Heights football program

KISD hired KHS alum Mark Humble to lead the Knights after Jerry Edwards' departure for the metroplex.

KILLEEN, Texas — A familiar face is returning to Killeen ISD to take over its most recently-accomplished football program.

Wednesday, the district announced it had hired Mark Humble to be the new head football coach at Harker Heights.

Humble is a 1994 graduate of Killeen High and was on the Kangaroos' 1991 state title-winning team, which remains the only one in KISD.

After graduating from Killeen, Humble was a three-year letterman with SMU and spent three years as an assistant with the Mustangs before making stops at several DFW-area powerhouse high school programs:

Keller

Southlake Carroll

Frisco Lone Star

Denton Ryan

Humble was the first head coach at Rock Hill High School in Prosper, spending the first two seasons at the campus before stepping down in early 2022. He spent the 2022 season as an assistant at 5A power Denton Ryan.

"We are very excited to bring Coach Humble back to the KISD family," KISD athletic director Micah Wells said in a statement. "His championship experience as a player and coach is a perfect fit for the Knights and I fully expect them to continue their success as a football program. I am looking forward to seeing the impact that Coach Humble makes on all of the athletic programs at Harker Heights."

"We are very excited to bring Coach Humble back to the KISD family," KISD athletic director Micah Wells said in a statement. "His championship experience as a player and coach is a perfect fit for the Knights and I fully expect them to continue their success as a football program. I am looking forward to seeing the impact that Coach Humble makes on all of the athletic programs at Harker Heights."

Humble follows Jerry Edwards, who left the school in March to take over at Colleyville Heritage. Edwards guided the Knights for 10 years and to a 12-2 record in 2022, falling to eventual champion DeSoto in the 6A Div. II Region II Final.