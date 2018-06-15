He’s been retired for less than two weeks, but world-famous Killeen High School trainer “Doc” Wilson has now been immortalized.

A new banner hanging on the athletic facility at Killeen High reads “Al ‘Doc’ Wilson Fieldhouse.” After an incredible 57 years as trainer for the Killeen Kangaroos athletics teams, Wilson officially hung up the gauze and tape on May 31, 2018. But the Killeen ISD school board had in mind hanging something else up: a banner permanently naming the fieldhouse for Doc Wilson.

The school board voted Tuesday night to name the fieldhouse in Wilson’s honor. The banner was produced the next day and now athletes going to fieldhouse this summer for weight training and other activities will continue to honor the man who has been there to patch up and get back on out onto the field generations of KHS competitors.

