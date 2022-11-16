Killeen ISD names assistant athletic director as interim boys basketball coach at Harker Heights High School

The news comes two days after the UIL suspended boys basketball coach Celneque Bobbitt for the 2022-23 season.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD has tabbed an interim coach for the Harker Heights High School boys basketball team.

Wednesday, it named Assistant Athletic Director Kevin Lawler the interim coach for the Knights in the 2022-23 season.

According to the district, Lawler spent 25 seasons coaching high school and college basketball. Team parents were informed Wednesday evening at a meeting.

The move comes two days after the UIL suspended longtime boys basketball coach Celneque Bobbitt for the entire season after the Knights held practice before the date allowed by the UIL, which was seen on video cameras used in the school gym.

The self-reported violation reportedly came to light after Bobbitt and a player on the team reportedly got in to an argument during a practice and the parents brought the information to the district.

The Knights are currently 2-0 this season and are next scheduled to play at rival Shoemaker at 3:30 p.m. Monday.