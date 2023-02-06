x
Killeen ISD offering free athletic physicals

All district students are eligible for athletic physical at the KISD Career Center.

KILLEEN, Texas — Student athletes can gear up for the upcoming school year with a free physical provided by Killeen ISD

On July 24, all KISD students can receive a free athletic physical from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the KISD Career Center at 1320 Stagecoach Dr., Killeen.

Student athletes entering the 7th, 9th or 11th grade and students who also didn't participate last school year are required to have a new physical for the school year. 

Every student must bring a completed medical history form and bring it with them to the physical. 

