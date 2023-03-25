Killeen ISD hosts Special Olympics area meet

Athletes from all over Texas came to Killeen to compete in the area meet

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD hosted a Special Olympics area meet at Joseph L. Searles III Stadium on Saturday, March 25.

There were seven different teams from all over Central Texas who came to the stadium and compete for a chance to qualify for the state meet in May in San Antonio.

"Special Olympics is a real sport," Karen Lanxon from Killeen ISD Special Olympics said. "The kids work just as hard; we have all of and then some of the events as our general education students. For them to see them compete just as hard as they do, it's really eye opening. We want the community to see and understand what they do."

Related Articles Baylor's Caitlin Bickle declares for WNBA Draft

Karen and Kevin Lanxon helped to host the event and wanted to be able to provide this meet thanks to the great facilities that KISD has to use.

"We're here," Kevin Lanxon said. "Our kids are here and want to be a part just like any other person. They have feelings and care just like anybody else. They just want to be apart, and be seen, and be shown, and they want to be a part of our community.

Athletes of all ages are encouraged to participate and you can learn more about signing up for Special Olympics through KISD by visiting their website.