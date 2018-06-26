College Station native Kip Corrington will be inducted this fall into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame at the 41st annual Burgess Banquet at the Hall of Champions in Kyle Field, Texas A&M announced Tuesday.

Corrington was a four-year letterman from 1984-87 and helped the Aggies to a trio of Southwest Conference Championships and trips to the Cotton Bowl. His senior class was the first to log four straight wins over archrival Texas Longhorns and helped the Aggies to Cotton Bowl victories over Auburn (1986) and Notre Dame (1988).

In addition to his athletic skill, he was a three-time Academic All-American. The A&M Consolidated product became the Aggies’ first Academic All-American of the Year.

After his collegiate career, he was drafted in the ninth round of the NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. He played for the Broncos during the 1989 and 1990 seasons.

Corrington now runs a family medical practice in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The following athletes are also joining Corrington in 2018’s Hall of Fame:

Bronson Burgoon ’09 from men’s golf

A’Quonesia Franklin ’08 from women’s basketball

Laura Jones Hahn-Conti ’06 from volleyball

Claude Riley, Jr. ’84 from men’s basketball

Kati Jo Spisak ’06 from soccer

George Woodard ’79 from football

Steve Stevens ’62 is the Hall of Honor inductee

David Heath ’76 is the Lifetime Achievement Award winner

Event Info

41st-annual Burgess Banquet

Admission: Open to general public

When: Sept. 14, Reception 6 p.m., Dinner 7p.m.

Event sponsorship opportunities and individual tickets are available by calling the Lettermen’s Association (979-946-3024) or at www.12thman.com/burgessbanquet.

© 2018 KCEN