Kramer Robertson claimed by Atlanta Braves

The former Midway Star was claimed by Atlanta off waivers.

WACO, Texas — Former Midway High School baseball star Kramer Robertson was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves, according to a tweet from the team.

Robertson, who recently made his Major League debut for the St. Louis Cardinals, was designated for assignment two days ago by the Cardinals.

The move was made to make room for an established big leaguer.

After being DFA'd, Robertson would have either been sent back to Triple-A, released from the Cardinals, or claimed by another team.

Atlanta has sent Robertson to Triple-A Gwinnett.