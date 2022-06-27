Kramer Robertson claimed by New York Mets

WACO, Texas — Former Midway High School baseball star Kramer Robertson was claimed off waivers by the New York Mets on Monday afternoon, according to the team.
The team optioned him to the Syracuse Mets, their Triple-A affiliate, the same afternoon.
Robertson had been claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves on June 5.
He played in 13 games with the Gwinnett Stripers, the Braves Triple-A affiliate.
In 50 at-bats, he hit .300 with an 8.17 OPS and 6 RBIs.
Robertson started the year in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, the team that drafted him and made his MLB debut on May 10.
The Mets organization is now the third that the former Central Texas and LSU star will play in.
Robertson was originally drafted in the 4th Round of the 2017 MLB Draft and has a lifetime .249 batting average in the minors.