KU football program suspends workouts amid COVID-19 cases

The program didn't announce if voluntary workouts would resume

LAWRENCE, Kan. — As the country continues to grapple with the surge in coronavirus cases and sports programs try to resume for the upcoming fall season, the University of Kansas Jayhawks have suspended their voluntary workouts after seeing a spike in positive COVID-19 cases since it began doing so.

Matt Tait, a sports editor and Kansas Basketball writer said the football team has ended their workouts "due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the program."

Tait cites a total of 16 positive cases at the university at this time and 12 of those are within the football program.

This news comes on the heels of the National Football League announcing they have cut the preseason football schedule to two games from the originally scheduled four and Major League Baseball begins holding a Summer Camps as they prepare to start a 60-game season at the end of July.

Just this week in Texas, Texas Interscholastic League (UIL) urged all schools to suspend summer workouts until July 13.