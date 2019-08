BELTON, Texas — Players report to UMHB football's fall camp on Thursday, ahead of the 2019 season.

The Cru are defending national champions after beating Mount Union in the Stagg Bowl last December.

Wednesday, 6 Sports reporter Kurtis Quillin went 1-on-1 with the only head coach in program history, Pete Fredenburg, talking about that second crown, what the roster looks like in 2019 and everything else related to his program.

Watch the full 25-minute interview above.