La Vega girl's basketball topples Glen Rose, advances to state final

The Lady Pirates took down Glen Rose in the state semifinal 50-48.

SAN ANTONIO — The La Vega Lady Pirates girl's basketball team defeated Glen Rose in the UIL 4A state semifinal game to advance to the championship on Saturday.

The Lady Pirates beat the Lady Tigers 50-48. They were lead by Kiyleyah Parr who scored 23 points on 9-22 shooting. Ri'Azia Smith was a force to be reckoned with on the boards, grabbing six rebounds.

The lead flipped constantly in this game, with the Lady Pirates taking and losing it five different times. La Vega trailed at halftime but rallied in the fourth quarter and took the lead with :50 seconds remaining and held off Glen Rose.

The 4A State Final game will be played at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Alamodome.

