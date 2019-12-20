ARLINGTON, Texas — The La Vega Pirates lost 42-28 to the Carthage Bulldogs Friday in the 4A Division One State Championship game at AT&T stadium in Arlington.

The game featured plenty of offense with both teams racking up hundreds of yards and big plays.

The loss snapped an 11 game playoff win streak for the Pirates.

It is the seventh state championship for Carthage.

La Vega beat Springtown 27-14 at Midlothian Independent School District stadium to reach its third state title game in five years.

RELATED: La Vega clinches 3rd state berth in 5 years

RELATED: La Vega wins 2nd state title in physical battle

Popular stories on KCENTV.COM

Houston woman charged with kidnapping baby, tampering with corpse after Austin mom found dead

‘I am a father of three’ | Temple Mayor releases statement regarding officer-involved shooting

Two Carnival cruise ships collide in Cozumel, Mexico