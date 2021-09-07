Lady Bears add Freshman Kendra Gillispie

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Lady Bears have added 6'2" freshman Kendra Gillispie to the 2021-22 roster, head coach Nicki Collen announced Friday.



Gillispie, a native of Norman, Okla., will be the only freshman on the squad and comes to Baylor after an impressive senior season at Harding Charter Prep. She averaged 26.8 points per contest, ranked No. 58 overall and was the No. 10-ranked forward on the espnW HoopGurlz Top 100 for the class of 2021.



"We are thrilled to welcome Kendra and her family to the Baylor family. Kendra is a physically gifted athlete with a point forward skill set," Collen said. "Her ability to handle the ball and her strength to finish at the rim will add depth to our front court. Off the court, Kendra is a great student and passionate about teaching the game to young people."



Gillispie played the first half of her high school basketball career at Norman High School. There she led her team to an Oklahoma Class 6A State title. During her sophomore season, she averaged 20.8 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per contest.



After two years at Norman, she transferred to Harding Charter Prep and as a junior, helped her new team to a 22-8 record. Gillispie also participated in track and field, winning a state title in shotput with Norman HS.



She played for her mother, Latesha Woods, at Harding Charter Prep and was a member of two AAU teams, including OKC Lions Elite and Jason Terry Lady Jets.