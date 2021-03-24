Lady Bears advance to 12th straight Sweet 16

Baylor dominated Virginia Tech 90-48 inside Greehey Arena

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The No. 2 seed Lady Bears took on No. 7 seed Virginia Tech on Monday evening, and with a hot start from Moon Ursin advanced to their 12th straight Sweet 16.

Ursin went 3-3 from the floor to start the game and finished with 21 points, and Baylor won this one 90-48 inside Greehey Arena on the campus of Saint Mary’s.

The game seemed more like a glorified shootaround for Baylor as they shot over 50% from the floor and held the Hokies to under 35%. Four Lady Bears finished in double figures in scoring, led by DiJonai Carrington and Moon Ursin with 21, followed by Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith.

Egbo played outstanding on defense suffocating the Hokies leading scorer, Elizabeth Kitley and holding her to just six points. Kitley went scoreless for the first 17 minutes of the game. Georgia Amoore and Aisha Sheppard carried the Hokies on offense.

The Lady Bears will now advance to the Sweet 16, where they will take on the No. 6 seed Michigan. The Blue beat Tennessee on early Sunday to secure its spot in the Sweet 16.