WACO, Texas — Monday night, Baylor can do something it's quite familiar with. But this time, on somebody else's hardwood.

No. 2 Baylor faces West Virginia inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown at 6 p.m. Monday. A win will clinch at least a share the Lady Bears' 10th-straight Big 12 women's basketball championship.

Baylor holds a three-game lead on second-place TCU with four to play and the standings in the Big 12 are as follows:

Baylor (25-1, 14-0) TCU (20-5, 11-3) Texas (16-10, 8-6) Iowa State (15-10, 7-7) Kansas State (13-12, 7-7) West Virginia (16-9, 6-8) Texas Tech (16-9, 5-9) Oklahoma State (14-12, 5-9) Oklahoma (12-14, 5-9) Kansas (13-12, 2-12)

The Lady Bears have won 18 straight games entering Morgantown on Monday, with their only loss coming against current No. 1 South Carolina on Nov. 30th in a tournament in the Virgin Islands, a game Baylor played without star senior Lauren Cox.

After beating Oklahoma on Saturday, the Lady Bears said they're preparing for another physical game against West Virginia, as the Mountaineers are a team which tries to impose its will, especially at home.

In the first meeting between the two teams this season, Baylor beat then-No. 17 WVU 91-51. It was the third in a string of three games the Lady Bears won by at least 40 points.

With a win, Baylor will also lock up the No. 1-seed at the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City next month. The Lady Bears have swept the past two Big 12 Tournaments.

