MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the 10th year in a row, the Baylor Lady Bears have won at least a share of the Big 12 women's basketball championship.

No. 2 Baylor beat West Virginia 64-39 on Monday inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown to clinch at least a share of the crown, with a three-game on second-place TCU with three games remaining.

The Lady Bears were led by senior grad transfer Te'a Cooper with 17 points in the win. Fellow senior Lauren Cox added 12.

With the win, Baylor has guaranteed itself the No. 1-seed at next month's Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.

Baylor's remaining three games are against Kansas State at home Saturday, home against Texas next Thursday and at Iowa State.

With a win over K-State, Baylor can clinch the Big 12 regular-season title outright.

If the season ended tonight, Baylor would face the winner of Texas Tech and Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinal.

Tip-off between the Lady Bears and Wildcats is set for 6 p.m. Saturday inside the Ferrell Center in Waco.

RELATED: Baylor drops to No. 2 in AP Poll after first loss since November

RELATED: Lady Bears can clinch share of 10th-straight Big 12 championship Monday

RELATED: Rodoni's 5th no-hitter higlights dominant pitching day in doubleheader sweep

RELATED: Mulkey becomes fastest NCAA coach to 600 wins