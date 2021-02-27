Lady Bears clinch share of 11th-straight Big 12 title

WACO, Texas — For the 11th straight season (12th overall) the Baylor Lady Bears have clinched a share of the Big 12 Conference title.
The Lady Bears started fast and finished strong rolling past Kansas State 85-49 to improving to 19-2 on the season, and extending their win-streak to 11 games.
Three Lady Bears finished in double figures in scoring led by Queen Egbo with 19, NaLyssa Smith with 16 and Moon Ursin with 15.
Baylor out-preformed the Wildcats in every aspect of the game, in the paint 46-16, on the boards 42-25 , and on the floor 51% to 33%.
At the half Baylor led 40-19 and Ursin led the game with 15 points after hitting a mid-range jump shot at the buzzer.
It was senior day at the Ferrell Center and Baylor honored DiJonai Carrington, Moon Ursin and DiDi Richards at halftime.
Next up for the (19-2, 14-1) Lady Bears they'll travel to Austin to take on the (16-6, 10-5) Longhorns, tip-off is set for Monday at 6 p.m.