Lady Bears clinch share of 11th-straight Big 12 title

With a 85-49 win over Kansas State Baylor now has 12 conference titles

WACO, Texas — For the 11th straight season (12th overall) the Baylor Lady Bears have clinched a share of the Big 12 Conference title.

The Lady Bears started fast and finished strong rolling past Kansas State 85-49 to improving to 19-2 on the season, and extending their win-streak to 11 games.

Three Lady Bears finished in double figures in scoring led by Queen Egbo with 19, NaLyssa Smith with 16 and Moon Ursin with 15.

Baylor out-preformed the Wildcats in every aspect of the game, in the paint 46-16, on the boards 42-25 , and on the floor 51% to 33%.

At the half Baylor led 40-19 and Ursin led the game with 15 points after hitting a mid-range jump shot at the buzzer.

It was senior day at the Ferrell Center and Baylor honored DiJonai Carrington, Moon Ursin and DiDi Richards at halftime.