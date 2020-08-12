Lady Bears drop 3 spots in AP poll after early-season loss

Baylor hit the road last week as the No. 4 team in the Associated Press' poll. This week, the Lady Bears have dropped after a loss Sunday.

WACO, Texas — Here is a stat you don't hear very often about Kim Mulkey's basketball teams at Baylor. The Lady Bears have dropped two of their past four games after a loss Sunday at No. 16 Arkansas. Monday, when the latest Associated Press top 25 was released, the Lady Bears dropped three spots to No. 7.

Baylor is 2-1 with wins against Central Arkansas and South Florida. It will stay on the road for a Big 12 Conference opener at West Virginia on Thursday.

Stanford was bumped up to the nation's top spot after South Carolina's loss to N.C. State. Baylor remains the highest-ranked Texas team and Big 12 team.

Associated Press Top 25 - Week 3:

Stanford (3-0) Louisville (4-0) UConn (0-0) N.C. State (4-0) South Carolina (4-1) Arizona (3-0) Baylor (2-1) Oregon (4-0) Kentucky (4-0) Texas A&M (4-0) UCLA (2-1) Mississippi State (2-1) Arkansas (5-1) Maryland (3-1) Oregon State (3-0)* Indiana (2-1)* Northwestern (0-0) Ohio State (3-0) Michigan (4-0) Syracuse (3-0) Missouri State (2-1) South Dakota State (3-0) Texas (3-1) DePaul (1-2) Gonzaga (1-2)

*tied for No. 15

Big 12 Conference play begins this week in order to allow the league the first week of March, typically reserved for regular-season finales, for any games which need to be made up due to COVID-19 issues.