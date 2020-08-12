Lady Bears drop 3 spots in AP poll after early-season loss

WACO, Texas — Here is a stat you don't hear very often about Kim Mulkey's basketball teams at Baylor. The Lady Bears have dropped two of their past four games after a loss Sunday at No. 16 Arkansas. Monday, when the latest Associated Press top 25 was released, the Lady Bears dropped three spots to No. 7.
Baylor is 2-1 with wins against Central Arkansas and South Florida. It will stay on the road for a Big 12 Conference opener at West Virginia on Thursday.
Stanford was bumped up to the nation's top spot after South Carolina's loss to N.C. State. Baylor remains the highest-ranked Texas team and Big 12 team.
Associated Press Top 25 - Week 3:
- Stanford (3-0)
- Louisville (4-0)
- UConn (0-0)
- N.C. State (4-0)
- South Carolina (4-1)
- Arizona (3-0)
- Baylor (2-1)
- Oregon (4-0)
- Kentucky (4-0)
- Texas A&M (4-0)
- UCLA (2-1)
- Mississippi State (2-1)
- Arkansas (5-1)
- Maryland (3-1)
- Oregon State (3-0)*
- Indiana (2-1)*
- Northwestern (0-0)
- Ohio State (3-0)
- Michigan (4-0)
- Syracuse (3-0)
- Missouri State (2-1)
- South Dakota State (3-0)
- Texas (3-1)
- DePaul (1-2)
- Gonzaga (1-2)
*tied for No. 15
Big 12 Conference play begins this week in order to allow the league the first week of March, typically reserved for regular-season finales, for any games which need to be made up due to COVID-19 issues.
