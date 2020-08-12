x
Lady Bears drop 3 spots in AP poll after early-season loss

Baylor hit the road last week as the No. 4 team in the Associated Press' poll. This week, the Lady Bears have dropped after a loss Sunday.
Credit: Kurtis Quillin/KCEN
Baylor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey walks through the hand-shake line after her Lady Bears beat Texas, 64-44, on Jan. 31, 2020 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

WACO, Texas — Here is a stat you don't hear very often about Kim Mulkey's basketball teams at Baylor. The Lady Bears have dropped two of their past four games after a loss Sunday at No. 16 Arkansas. Monday, when the latest Associated Press top 25 was released, the Lady Bears dropped three spots to No. 7.

Baylor is 2-1 with wins against Central Arkansas and South Florida. It will stay on the road for a Big 12 Conference opener at West Virginia on Thursday.

Stanford was bumped up to the nation's top spot after South Carolina's loss to N.C. State. Baylor remains the highest-ranked Texas team and Big 12 team.

Associated Press Top 25 - Week 3:

  1. Stanford (3-0)
  2. Louisville (4-0)
  3. UConn (0-0)
  4. N.C. State (4-0)
  5. South Carolina (4-1)
  6. Arizona (3-0)
  7. Baylor (2-1)
  8. Oregon (4-0)
  9. Kentucky (4-0)
  10. Texas A&M (4-0)
  11. UCLA (2-1)
  12. Mississippi State (2-1)
  13.  Arkansas (5-1)
  14. Maryland (3-1)
  15. Oregon State (3-0)*
  16. Indiana (2-1)*
  17. Northwestern (0-0)
  18. Ohio State (3-0)
  19. Michigan (4-0)
  20. Syracuse (3-0)
  21. Missouri State (2-1)
  22. South Dakota State (3-0)
  23. Texas (3-1)
  24. DePaul (1-2)
  25. Gonzaga (1-2)

*tied for No. 15

Big 12 Conference play begins this week in order to allow the league the first week of March, typically reserved for regular-season finales, for any games which need to be made up due to COVID-19 issues.

