MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The top ranked Baylor Lady Bears hung on to beat West Virginia 63-57 on Monday night.

With that win, Baylor closed out Big 12 play with an 18-0 record for the second straight season and fourth time overall. This marks just the sixth time in Big 12 history that a team has run the table in conference play.

Baylor led by eight at halftime in Morgantown.

West Virginia got the score within three points multiple times in the fourth quarter, but late free throws allowed the Lady Bears to hang on for a six-point win.

Baylor's 63 points tied a season low. West Virginia scored 22 points off of 19 Lady Bear turnovers.

Lauren Cox scored a game-high 22 points, and she snagged ten rebounds too. Juicy Landrum had 13 points, while Chloe Jackson finished with 10. Cox and Landrum both played the full 40 minutes for the Lady Bears.

Naomi Davenport had 20 points and 13 boards for West Virginia, while Tynice Martin had 18 points and Kari Niblack put up 13 off the bench.

Baylor has now won 41 straight Big 12 regular season games. The Lady Bears own the nation's longest active winning streak at 20 games.

Up next for Baylor is the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City. The Lady Bears will play in the quarterfinals on Saturday.