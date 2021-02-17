Lady Bears game at Oklahoma pushed back a day

The move was made due to the winter storm gripping both Oklahoma and Texas.

IRVING, Texas — The latest in a string of postponed Big 12 Conference basketball games, the Lady Bears will have to wait an extra 22 hours.

Wednesday, the conference announced Baylor's game at Oklahoma was postponed from 3 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday.

The postponement is due to the winter storm which has hit Texas and Oklahoma and drastically affect the power grid in Texas. It's the second-straight game affected by the storm, after Wednesday's game against second-place West Virginia was postponed.

The Lady Bears' game against the Mountaineers in Waco is the lone remaining game needing rescheduled, after the games at Kansas and at home against Kansas State were rescheduled last week. Those original game dates were postponed due to Baylor's COVID-19 issues in January.

The Big 12 Conference also announced Wednesday that the game between Texas and TCU scheduled for that night in Fort Worth was postponed to March 7th.

Wednesday's pair of postponements brings the Big 12's total to four women's basketball games postponed this week.